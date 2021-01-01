View ASB's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

ASB's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
ASB SpecialSpecial
4.19%
3.65%
4.09%
4.15%
4.69%
4.95%
5.19%
4.60%
4.70%
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansNo
- PreapprovalUp to 90 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$6 - $24
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property25 years
- Early RepaymentYes