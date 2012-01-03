FAQs | MortgageRates.co.nz

In July 2024, new debt-to-income (DTI) rules were introduced in New Zealand, limiting how much you can borrow to buy a house based on a multiple of your household income.

The limit varies depending on why you're buying the property—capped at six times household income for owner-occupiers and seven times household income for property investors. That said, if you're a really credit-worthy borrower, banks do have discretion to do up to 20% of their lending over these limits.

Then, of course, the banks will also want to look at the specifics of your financial situation—including expenses and any existing debt—to make sure you're in a position to comfortably service the mortgage over a 30-year term. Banks use "test" rates, which sit anywhere up to about 2% above fixed-mortgage rates, as part of their serviceability calculation, to ensure that (even if mortgage rates were to rise) you'd still be able to afford the loan.

If you have a rental property, banks will factor in a maximum of 80% of the rental income into their servicing calculations to determine whether you can afford the loan.