Mortgage calculator | MortgageRates.co.nz

How Lenders assess your affordability

Lenders test your ability to afford a mortgage by looking at your repayments over a 30-year term, based on a test mortgage rate of around 8.00% .

Lenders will include 100% of your PAYE income, or the average of the past two year's business income if you're self-employed. For investment properties, lenders will include a maximum of 80% of the rental income. For owner-occupied properties, lenders have varying boarder income policies, however you can typically count on up to two boarders at $200 each per week — just keep in mind that this will be dependent on each lender's unique policy.

The other big factor when it comes to affordability is disclosure of expenses, which get assessed on a more granular level. Even if you're careful with your spending, lenders will still set a baseline living cost for each person, so be ready for that when they crunch the numbers.

Lenders are looking for affordability to be evident in account conduct and bank behaviour. For a first home buyer, the amount you save plus your rent plus discretionary expenses is a good indication of how much you can afford.