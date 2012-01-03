About Us
Mortgagerates.co.nz is an online resource dedicated to providing the latest rates data, news and mortgage information for New Zealanders.
We've been collating and publishing mortgage rate information longer than any other site in New Zealand, empowering Kiwis so they can better manage their next mortgage decision.
Mortgagerates.co.nz is part of the Squirrel family of companies which have been dedicated to empowering home buyers for over 10 years. Squirrel are challenging the industries of mortgage broking, insurance, peer-to-peer lending and investing to be more transparent and adaptive to new thinking and technologies.
Contact Us
Do you have any questions or comments?
Please email rates@mortgagerates.co.nz or call us on 0800 21 22 30.
If you are a lender wanting to update your rates, please email rates@mortgagerates.co.nz
Mortgagerates.co.nz Postal address:PO Box 911254
Victoria St West
Auckland 1142
Keen for the best rate and some cash too?
We've teamed up with award winning mortgage experts, Squirrel.
With over 1,425 five star reviews on Shopper Approved, Squirrel has helped thousands of Kiwis just like you secure the best possible rate when refixing or refinancing. Squirrel often beats the advertised rates so it's worth getting them to review your mortgage.
Ryan
New Zealand
The service I got from Squirrel was extremely efficient. They dealt with my loan so easily and achieved a result greater than what I was expecting.
Jo
New Zealand
Highly recommend Squirrel to sort out a mortgage with the banks takes the hassle out of going to separate banks with so much information they do the hard yards for you - Baz was a superstar and helped me all the way to my new home.