View BNZ's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

BNZ's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
BNZ
4.59%
4.25%
4.69%
4.95%
5.29%
5.49%
5.59%
4.95%
-
BNZ SpecialSpecial
3.99%
3.65%
4.09%
4.35%
4.69%
4.89%
4.99%
-
-
BNZ Investor StandardInvestor Standard
4.59%
4.25%
4.69%
4.95%
5.29%
5.49%
5.59%
4.95%
-
BNZ Investor SpecialInvestor Special
3.99%
3.65%
4.09%
4.35%
4.69%
4.89%
4.99%
-
-
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansNo
- PreapprovalUp to 90 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawYes
- Revolving CreditNo
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$2
- OffsetYes
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentYes