View Westpac's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

Westpacwww.westpac.co.nz
Westpac's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
Westpac
4.79%
4.29%
4.69%
4.95%
5.29%
5.39%
5.55%
5.09%
5.19%
Westpac SpecialSpecial
4.19%
3.69%
4.09%
4.35%
4.69%
4.79%
4.95%
-
-
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansYes
- Preapproval90 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawYes
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$5.00
- OffsetYes
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentYes