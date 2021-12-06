Latest news | MortgageRates.co.nz

06 December 2021

Guest post: Residential home loans: fix or float?

In this article, John Bolton, CEO of Squirrel Mortgages looks at how to pick the right fixed home loan rate term in a rising inter...

03 December 2021

Monetary policy tightening already in place

Over nearly 3 years the OCR increased from 5.0% to 7.25%. But the 3-year fixed mortgage rate barely increased. Contrast that with ...

22 November 2021

Fixed rate hikes reflect market expectations

Mortgage interest rates have now risen by between 1.3% and 1.8% from where they were less than six months ago as banks have reacte...

04 November 2021

High inflation and low unemployment, mean high interest rates

The Reserve Bank has so far raised its official cash rate by a small 0.25% yet bank fixed mortgage rates across the 1–5-year terms have risen by between 1% and 1.5%. Why such disparate changes?

22 October 2021

Soaring inflation raises mortgage rate risks

For quite a few months now my central theme with regard to interest rates has been fairly clear. Inflation risks are rising, the Reserve Bank will tighten, and chances are they will tighten by considerably more than people are comfortably thinking.

08 October 2021

Interest rates on an upward march

The long-awaited monetary policy tightening cycle has now kicked off in New Zealand as the need for record low interest rates to combat feared effects of Covid-19 has disappeared, and the need to fight rising inflation has soared.

27 September 2021

Rising inflation risks

The Reserve Bank delivered some good and bad news for borrowers last week. In the wake of the latest lockdown, interest rates will only rise slowly. The bad news is last time they raised them slowly, they peaked higher than if they had moved quickly.

