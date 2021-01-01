View HSBC's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

HSBC's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
HSBC PremierPremier
3.94%
3.49%
3.94%
4.15%
4.54%
4.74%
4.99%
4.59%
4.79%
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansNo
- Preapproval90 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$0.00
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentYes
Known Discounts
Premier Special Mortgage Rates
HSBC offers their Premier Specials (as per the rates table) to those with combined lending of NZD500,000 or more or NZD100,000 of savings and investments with HSBC.