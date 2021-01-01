View HSBC's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz
All Rates

HSBC

www.hsbc.co.nz/

HSBC's current mortgage rates

Talk to a broker about this lender
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
HSBC PremierPremier
3.94%
3.49%
3.94%
4.15%
4.54%
4.74%
4.99%
4.59%
4.79%

Mortgage Features

  • First Home LoansNo
  • Preapproval90 days
  • Interest-onlyYes
  • RedrawNo
  • Revolving CreditYes
  • Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$0.00
  • OffsetNo
  • Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
  • Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
  • Early RepaymentYes
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.

Known Discounts

  • Premier Special Mortgage Rates

    HSBC offers their Premier Specials (as per the rates table) to those with combined lending of NZD500,000 or more or NZD100,000 of savings and investments with HSBC.

How much can you borrow?

Try the calculator