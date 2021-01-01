View Heartland's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

All Rates
Heartland's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
Heartland Bank
-
2.90%
-
3.45%
3.60%
-
-
3.75%
-
Mortgage Features
- First Home LoansNo
- Preapproval60 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early Repayment