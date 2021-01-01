View Kiwibank's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

All Rates
Kiwibank's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
Kiwibank
5.04%
4.54%
-
5.20%
5.54%
5.84%
6.00%
4.25%
4.30%
Kiwibank SpecialSpecial
4.19%
3.69%
-
4.35%
4.69%
4.99%
5.15%
4.25%
4.30%
Mortgage Features
- First Home LoansYes
- Preapproval90 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$0.00
- OffsetYes
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentUp to 5%