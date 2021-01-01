View Liberty's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

All Rates
Liberty's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
Liberty
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.84%
-
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansYes
- PreapprovalYes
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditNo
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentSubject to break fee