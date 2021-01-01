View Resimac's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz
Resimac

www.resimac.co.nz/

Resimac's current mortgage rates

Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
Resimac
-
4.24%
-
4.96%
5.19%
5.26%
5.30%
3.39%
-

Mortgage Features

  • First Home LoansNo
  • PreapprovalYes
  • Interest-onlyYes
  • RedrawYes
  • Revolving CreditYes
  • Revolving Credit Monthly FeeN/A
  • OffsetNo
  • Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
  • Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
  • Early RepaymentSubject to break fee
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.

Known Discounts

There are currently no known discounts, try checking the lender website for more information.

How much can you borrow?

