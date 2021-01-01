View SBS's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

SBS's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
SBS
4.29%
3.95%
4.45%
4.49%
4.85%
5.09%
5.19%
4.79%
4.79%
SBS SpecialSpecial
3.79%
3.45%
3.95%
3.99%
4.35%
4.59%
4.69%
-
-
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansYes
- Preapproval60 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$0.00
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentSubject to break fee