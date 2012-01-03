View TSB's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

TSB's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Revolving
Floating
TSBStandard
5.59%
5.79%
5.99%
6.29%
6.49%
6.69%
6.79%
-
7.09%
TSB SpecialSpecial
4.79%
4.99%
5.19%
5.49%
5.69%
5.89%
5.99%
6.99%
6.29%
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansYes
- PreapprovalUp to 60 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$10.00
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentYes
Known Discounts
There are currently no known discounts, try checking the lender website for more information.
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