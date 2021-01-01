View TSB's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz
All Rates

TSB

www.tsb.co.nz

TSB's current mortgage rates

Talk to a broker about this lender
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
TSB
4.40%
4.40%
4.80%
5.10%
5.44%
5.54%
5.70%
5.59%
-
TSB Special Special
3.60%
3.60%
4.00%
4.30%
4.64%
4.74%
4.90%
4.79%
4.89%

Mortgage Features

  • First Home LoansYes
  • PreapprovalUp to 60 days
  • Interest-onlyYes
  • RedrawNo
  • Revolving CreditYes
  • Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$10.00
  • OffsetNo
  • Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
  • Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
  • Early RepaymentYes
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.

Known Discounts

There are currently no known discounts, try checking the lender website for more information.

How much can you borrow?

Try the calculator