View TSB's latest mortgage rates in one place | MortgageRates.co.nz

TSB's current mortgage rates
Lender
6 Months
1 Year
18 Months
2 Years
3 Years
4 Years
5 Years
Floating
Revolving
TSB
4.40%
4.40%
4.80%
5.10%
5.44%
5.54%
5.70%
5.59%
-
TSB Special Special
3.60%
3.60%
4.00%
4.30%
4.64%
4.74%
4.90%
4.79%
4.89%
Mortgage Features
Mortgage feature availability may vary between some products and lending situations. For more details, contact the lender or check their website.
- First Home LoansYes
- PreapprovalUp to 60 days
- Interest-onlyYes
- RedrawNo
- Revolving CreditYes
- Revolving Credit Monthly Fee$10.00
- OffsetNo
- Max Loan Term - Owner Occupied30 years
- Max Loan Term - Investment Property30 years
- Early RepaymentYes